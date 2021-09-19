Detained politician, Kuel Aguer’s health reportedly deteriorating

The health of the detained Former Governor of Northern Bahr El-Ghazal State, Kuel Aguer is reportedly deteriorating inside the detention

facility.

This is according to his daughter.

Atap Kuel Aguer says her father has been allowed to seek medical attention outside the prison.

She says Kuel has been admitted at Juba Medical Complex under surveillance of the security guarding him in detention.

“Yesterday they took him to hospital and he was on oxygen, and they got that he is having liver problem until now he is still in hospital”, Atap Aguer spoke to Eye Radio in Juba on Sunday.

“His health is not that good seriously and he cannot walk yesterday they were carrying him”, Atap says.

Kuel Aguer is allegedly suffering from high blood pressure and Liver problem.

His daughter says Kuel has now spent over 45 days in a detention shell without any legal proceedings.

Atap is now appealing to the government to release her father or take him to court for trial.

According to code of criminal procedure 2008, a person arrested by the police as part of an investigation, may be held in detention, for a period not exceeding twenty-four hours for the purposes of investigation.

Kuel Aguer was arrested in early August by the national security for allegedly signing a petition of the People’s Collation for Civil Action a group that called for a nationwide protest and resignation of President Salva Kiir and his cabinet.

