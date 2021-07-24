24th July 2021
Detained SSBC journalist set free

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 1 min ago

The Union of Journalists of South Sudan said Alfred Angasi was detained by National Security for reportedly refusing to anchor news. Photo:facebook/Alfred Angasi.

Journalist Alfred Angasi Dominic who had been in detention for over two weeks has been released by the National Security Service.

Alfred Angasi who works at South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation as a news anchor was arrested on July 2, 2021.

Last week, his sister, Cecilia Dominic told Eye Radio that her brother Angasi was picked by National Security from SSBC headquarters in Juba.

She criticized the management of SSBC for “keeping quiet” about her brother’s detention.

The reason for the journalist’s detention was not clear, but the Union of Journalists of South Sudan (UJOSS0 said Alfred Angasi was picked by the National Security Service for reportedly refusing to anchor the news.

On the fateful day, Angasi was reportedly scheduled to anchor news containing presidential decrees for the appointment of some members of the Reconstituted Transitional National Legislative Assembly and the Council of States.

UJOSS said journalist Angasi was briefly released on July 4, but re-arrested on July 5.

The journalists’ body said Angasi’s case should have been handled at SSBC “administratively”. But over the last two weeks, the management of SSBC remained tight-lipped over the matter.

On Friday, UJOSS President Oyet Patrick said in a press release that they were granted access to the journalist, and called for his unconditional release.

Today, the NSS set free journalist Alfred Angasi.

UJOSS confirmed this in a press statement, saying it will “continue to work with all stakeholders including the National Security Servie and the Media Authority to ensure a conducive environment for journalists.”

