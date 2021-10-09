10th October 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | National News | News | States   |   Development partners complete rehabilitation of Upper Nile University

Development partners complete rehabilitation of Upper Nile University

Author: Obaj | Published: Saturday, October 9, 2021

One of the renovated lecture halls of Upper Nile University. Photo: Obaj Okuj/Eye Radio

The Japanese Embassy and UNDP have officially handed over the just renovated facilities in the University of Upper Nile to the government of South Sudan.

The university located in Malakal town of Upper Nile State had its structures badly destroyed during the 2013 and 2016 civil wars – creating lack of learning space which subsequently forced the administration to relocate to Juba.

In July 2019, reconstruction works began on key buildings on the Malakal campus following an agreement between the government of Japan and UNDP.

The 2.5 million-dollar renovation project ended recently.

The renovated facilities include classrooms, university main halls, labs, accommodation facilities, lecturers’ accommodation, and administration blocks.

The Minister of Higher Education says, the university will be relocated to Malakal as soon as possible.

Gabriel Changson stated that the process will start with first year students, but this will require funds.

“The relocation will not be fully as you heard from honorable vice chancellor, the population of Upper Nile University in Juba now is around six thousands whereas this facility can only accommodate about 900 students”, Gabriel Changson said during the handover ceremony in Malakal Town on Thursday.

Upper Nile Universality students are currently studying at a temporary premises set up by the government in Juba following intensified violence in Malakal between 2013 and 2016.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 17:00:00

Weekend Sports Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Labor ministry effects new pay structure 1

Labor ministry effects new pay structure

Published Friday, October 8, 2021

Nimule: Officials demand $50 despite free visa deal with Uganda 2

Nimule: Officials demand $50 despite free visa deal with Uganda

Published Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Kiir’s tight grip on petrodollars threatens peace deal implementation – report 3

Kiir’s tight grip on petrodollars threatens peace deal implementation – report

Published Wednesday, October 6, 2021

School founder to sue WHO over ‘unprofessional’ drug administration 4

School founder to sue WHO over ‘unprofessional’ drug administration

Published Monday, October 4, 2021

‘Unrecognized’ melodist sues gov’t over national anthem 5

‘Unrecognized’ melodist sues gov’t over national anthem

Published Thursday, October 7, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Malakal youths trained on trauma healing

Published 30 mins ago

Bor Covid-19 facility abandoned for 10 months now

Published 21 hours ago

Development partners complete rehabilitation of Upper Nile University

Published Saturday, October 9, 2021

Soldier kills son over widow inheritance row

Published Saturday, October 9, 2021

Makuei denies Kiir’s grip on oil money is killing peace

Published Friday, October 8, 2021

Don’t let Juba politicians use you, VP Abdelbagi tells conflict-rocked WES residents

Published Friday, October 8, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th October 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.