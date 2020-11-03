3rd November 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Featured | News   |   Dier Tong returns to empty central bank

Dier Tong returns to empty central bank

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 4 hours ago

Dier Tong as the governor of the central bank in January 2020 | Credit | Emmanuel Akile/Eye Radio.

President Salva Kiir has fired Jamal Wani as governor of the Central Bank amidst the economic meltdown.

In a presidential decree read on state-run television on Monday evening, Kiir replaced Jamal with his predecessor, Dier Tong.

Jamal succeeded Dier in January and served for only 10 months.

Dier Tong was initially appointed governor of the central bank in May 2018, replacing Othom Rago Ajak. He was fired in January 2020.

But Kiir decided to rehire him into the same position by removing Jamal Wani.

As usual, President Kiir’s decrees do not provide any explanation or rationale behind the State House actions.

But economists attribute the firing of Jamal to recent revelations that the bank had depleted its foreign reserves.

In August, Jamal Wani told the press that the national bank did not have enough foreign reserve as it used to due to low revenue collections and conditions created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The minister of trade and industry had also told a select parliamentary committee that the bank was unable to regulate operations of commercial banks because of a huge debt it owes them.

Kuol Athian revealed that Equity, Ivory, KCB, Ecobank and Cooperative Bank demand about $92 million from the central bank.

It is not clear why the bank borrowed such amount locally.

In October, the government announced plans to inject hard currency into the market through the central bank and other commercial banks to control the economy.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Finance minister airlifted to Nairobi after collapsing in a meeting 1

Finance minister airlifted to Nairobi after collapsing in a meeting

Published Friday, October 30, 2020

Uganda returns bodies of fallen SSPDF soldiers 2

Uganda returns bodies of fallen SSPDF soldiers

Published Friday, October 30, 2020

South Sudanese crowned Miss Universe Canada 2020 3

South Sudanese crowned Miss Universe Canada 2020

Published Wednesday, October 28, 2020

AfDB offers $200,000 to flood victims 4

AfDB offers $200,000 to flood victims

Published Saturday, October 31, 2020

Power company denies exploitation allegations 5

Power company denies exploitation allegations

Published Thursday, October 29, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Americans choose Trump or Biden

Published 17 mins ago

Drone-like objects above Juba explained

Published 3 hours ago

Police detain presidential candidate Bobi Wine

Published 3 hours ago

SPLM-IO, NDM won’t participate in national dialogue conference

Published 4 hours ago

Dier Tong returns to empty central bank

Published 4 hours ago

US extends designation of S Sudan for TPS

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd November 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.