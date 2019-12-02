3rd December 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Dilapidated Juba bridge to be repaired soon

Dilapidated Juba bridge to be repaired soon

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 20 hours ago

Juba bridge (File photo)

Relevant authorities have approved the letter of credit for acquiring materials for renovation of the Juba Bridge, a contractor has confirmed.

A letter of credit is issued by a bank to another bank (typically in a different country) to serve as a guarantee for payments made to a specified person under specified conditions.

Juba Bridge was constructed in 1972 and it underwent some repairs in 2008.

But recently the minister of transport banned heavy trucks carrying aggregate and sand from crossing over the bridge, saying it is nearing collapse.

According to Rhino Star Construction Company, reconstruction work on the Juba Bridge alone requires $4 million.

Peter Atem, who runs the company which has been handling rehabilitation work on the bridge, says they are now working to ship in the materials after the letter of credit has been approved.

“The minister of roads, minister of finance and everyone has approved it and now everything will be okay. Any time when the LC is opened, the materials will come right away,” Eng. Atem told Eye Radio.

However, Atem said some people are still violating the order banning vehicles carrying aggregate and sand from cross the bridge.

“It’ the only lifeline of South Sudan. But our people are still carrying aggregate and sand on it, yet it is not allowed,” he added.

Currently on air

09:30:00 - 13:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
‘Civilian’ Stephen Buay free to go home – Kiir’s office 1

‘Civilian’ Stephen Buay free to go home – Kiir’s office

Published Wednesday, November 27, 2019

I’ll remain a humble and loyal citizen, Buay tells Kiir 2

I’ll remain a humble and loyal citizen, Buay tells Kiir

Published Thursday, November 28, 2019

Cairo bullying victim speaks out 3

Cairo bullying victim speaks out

Published Wednesday, November 27, 2019

US asked to exercise patience after it recalled ambassador 4

US asked to exercise patience after it recalled ambassador

Published Tuesday, November 26, 2019

NPTC urged to feed starving cantoned soldiers 5

NPTC urged to feed starving cantoned soldiers

Published Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

End “political game” on number of states, Dr Elia urges parties

Published 4 hours ago

Family demands justice for slain basketballer

Published 4 hours ago

SSFFA boss eyes Cecafa vice presidency

Published 5 hours ago

Dilapidated Juba bridge to be repaired soon

Published 20 hours ago

Demolition gunfire in Juba

Published 21 hours ago

14 people killed in Tonj clashes

Published 1 day ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd December 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.