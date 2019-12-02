Dilapidated Juba bridge to be repaired soon

Relevant authorities have approved the letter of credit for acquiring materials for renovation of the Juba Bridge, a contractor has confirmed.

A letter of credit is issued by a bank to another bank (typically in a different country) to serve as a guarantee for payments made to a specified person under specified conditions.

Juba Bridge was constructed in 1972 and it underwent some repairs in 2008.

But recently the minister of transport banned heavy trucks carrying aggregate and sand from crossing over the bridge, saying it is nearing collapse.

According to Rhino Star Construction Company, reconstruction work on the Juba Bridge alone requires $4 million.

Peter Atem, who runs the company which has been handling rehabilitation work on the bridge, says they are now working to ship in the materials after the letter of credit has been approved.

“The minister of roads, minister of finance and everyone has approved it and now everything will be okay. Any time when the LC is opened, the materials will come right away,” Eng. Atem told Eye Radio.

However, Atem said some people are still violating the order banning vehicles carrying aggregate and sand from cross the bridge.

“It’ the only lifeline of South Sudan. But our people are still carrying aggregate and sand on it, yet it is not allowed,” he added.