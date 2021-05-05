Diplomats pen a public letter of concern to Kiir, his deputies

Diplomats representing the international community have written an open letter to the leadership of South Sudan to renew its effort in addressing persistent challenges facing the country.

“Durable peace, stability and development remain elusive,” the Ambassadors and special representatives said to Presidents Salva Kiir, First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar, and the other four vice presidents.

They called for a sincere commitment to implementing crucial provisions of the revitalized peace agreement.

The diplomats cited the economic reforms, including demonstrating accountability for oil and non-oil revenues.

In a ‘public letter of concern and call to action’ published Wednesday, The United States, United Kingdom, Norway, Canada, France, Germany, and the European Union urged the Presidency to work with newly appointed Governors to de-escalate subnational conflicts and to hold accountable those responsible for perpetuating violence.

“We believe further progress in addressing South Sudan’s challenges requires a renewed and sincere commitment by all members of the Unity Government,” it partially read.

The diplomatic corps demand immediate and effective measures to protect humanitarian workers and enable sustained and unhindered access for their efforts to provide relief to those who are experiencing food insecurity and other humanitarian needs.

They said it is approaching 10 years since South Sudan gained independence, yet the ordinary people are still facing multiple challenges.

“Independence was hailed as a path to a better life for the people of South Sudan, one that would bring lasting peace, freedom, and opportunities,” they stated.

This coming July, South Sudanese will mark a decade of being citizens in their own country.

But the country has endured 7 years of violent political-military conflicts and communal violence related to cattle, revenge killings, and wrangling over resources.

“We collectively praise the continued courage, strength, and patience of the people of South Sudan in their pursuit of the vision [for peace freedom and opportunities].”

The diplomats urged the national government to engage in dialogue directly, in conjunction with state and local officials, with those involved in such conflicts; and make public the actions of the governors and state and local officials.

“Decisions and actions by the unified government, made in the best interests of the people of South Sudan, will help to achieve the original objectives of independence.”

They further called for the urgent implementation of the Transitional Security Arrangements which include; agreement on Necessary Unified Force, improvement of conditions in training centers, and the graduation and deployment of the unified force.

The statement also reminded the parties to end any violation of the ceasefire and cessation of the hostilities agreement.

It asked the Presidency to establish the Transitional National Legislative Assembly and Council of States and expedite the operationalization of state governments, by providing them with the necessary financial means to operate.

According to Canada, France, Germany, the EU, and the Troika countries, their sustained political and financial support to South Sudan since independence requires the publishing of audited government financial statements and timely, transparent and accountable annual budgets with increased spending on service delivery and programs that benefit South Sudanese.

The diplomats urged the leaders to sign without delay the MoU with the AU to establish the Hybrid Court for South Sudan, start its effective establishment, and set up the commission for Truth, Reconciliation and Healing.

They asked President Salva Kiir, Dr. Riek Machar, Rebecca Nyandeng, Dr. Wani Igga, Taban Deng, and Abdelbagi Ayii to hold regular, documented meetings between the Council of Ministers, and state governments.

The letter was undersigned by Jenny Hill, representative of Canada, Alexander Rondos, European Union Special Representative for the Horn of Africa, Jean-Michel Dumond, French Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan, and Robert Doelger, Germany Director for Sub-Saharan Africa and the Sahel.

Other signatories to the letter are Endre Stiansen, Norwegian Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan, Robert Fairweather, United Kingdom Special Representative for Sudan and South Sudan, and Donald Booth, United States Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan.

READ the full letter here: Public Letter of Concern and Call to Action.

