Dismissed varsity students receive threat messages over lawsuit

Two students, who were recently dismissed from the University of Juba, say they have been threatened by some security personnel over a court case they opened against the administration.

In October, the university administration suspended undergraduate lectures for a week, to allow students clear fees before resuming lectures.

The decision was made after some students held demonstrations for being denied access to the university.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof John Akec, issued a circular, notifying all students who did not pay tuition fees not to enter the premises of the university.

Some students held peaceful protests arguing that they cannot pay between 80,000 and 90,000 pounds admission fee due to the economic hardships.

The administrative then suspended 15 students, and fined others for “creating unrest” on the campus.

Some of the students challenged the decision in a Juba court.

“I was threatened seriously, that if I don’t leave Juba, I will be apprehended and they will ensure that I will not be out on bail, because ‘It is you now who is planning for protests’,” Deng (not real name) told Eye Radio.

The students said the threat messages were relayed through a friend who warned them.

When contacted, Vice-Chancellor Prof John Akec said he was not aware of the threats.

“…but those who have been dismissed have an advocate who has filed the case and we are responding to that. So, allow the due process,” he added.

