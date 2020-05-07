7th May 2020
Displaced workers threaten to sue Juba's top hotel

Displaced workers threaten to sue Juba’s top hotel

Author: Joakino Francis | Published: 2 mins ago

Pyramid Continental Hotel in Juba

Some staff of Pyramid Continental Hotel in Juba have threatened to sue the hotel after they were laid off.

The ‘five-star’ hotel reportedly based its decision on coronavirus effects on the economy.

According to the nine affected staff, the management of Pyramid Continental Hotel sent them home for 14 days unpaid leave last month.

Again this month, they were told to go for another 15 days, an extension they protested.

As a result, the staff say the management of the hotel decided to terminate their contracts which they say is against the law.

“If the labor ministry fail to address our issues, then we shall even go to the high court,” said Yai, representative.

In April, the Ministry of Labor in its advisory letter on prevention of Covid-19 asked all private sector and humanitarian agencies to pay non-essential staff that might likely be laid off due to COVID-19 economic related conditions.

“This is the only viable way that can help us, because what they [Pyramid] are doing currently is not known by the task force, especially the first vice president,” said another staff whose contract has been terminated.

Efforts to reach the hotel management for comment were not immediately successful.

But according to the employment contract seen by Eye Radio, a contract may be terminated by the employer or by employee at any time for valid reasons, by giving written notice before termination or resignation in accordance with Labor Act 2017.

