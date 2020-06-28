Diversify oil-dependent economy to benefit citizens – gov’t told

The government of South Sudan should diversify its oil-reliant economy to other productive sectors to benefit citizens, the Country Director of the African Development Bank has advised.

South Sudan is one of the most oil-dependent countries in the world, with oil accounting for almost the totality of exports and more than 40% of its gross domestic product.

Despite hundreds of millions of petrodollars the government receives monthly, little is known about how it is spent.

According to the World Bank, South Sudan continues to under-invest in sectors that would have the largest knock-on effect on poverty reduction and building resilience, with expenditures directed toward defense and security.

It says that poverty levels are expected to remain extremely high on the back of severe food insecurity and limited access to basic services across the country.

To diversify its oil-dependent economy, the Country Manager of African Development Bank says, the government of South Sudan needs to build strong institutions that can attract foreign investors.

Mr. Benedict Kanu believes that small and medium enterprises should be strengthened to reduce dependence on the government to create jobs for the citizens.

“What the African Development Bank would like to see is the situation where the government of South Sudan diversifies away from oil into more productive sectors like Agriculture where the majority of South Sudanese are engaged,” Mr. Kanu told Eye Radio on Saturday.

“But to do that, you need to put in place an environment that is conducive to foreign investment”.

He states that the government should ensure there are good investment policies and infrastructure to attract foreign investment into the country.

“Making sure strong institutions are built, making sure there is a rule of law, making sure there is governance and accountability. These are the responsibilities of the government,” he added.



Mr. Kanu further advised the government of South Sudan to help small and medium enterprises to develop “so they can be self-employed and forget about the state to create employment for them.”

South Sudan has little infrastructure – about 10,000 kilometers of roads, but just 2% of them paved, the World Bank said in a 2020 report. Electricity is produced mostly by costly diesel generators, and less than 2% of the population has access to electricity.

About 90% of consumed goods, capital, and services are imported from neighboring countries – mainly Uganda, Kenya and Sudan.

