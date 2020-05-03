Doctor’s Union appalled by gov’t ‘self-quarantine’ directives

The South Sudan Doctors’ Union is concerned over reports that people with the coronavirus are not being placed under government-controlled quarantine.

The union says it is shocked to learn that several cases have been detected in the residential areas due to lack of health care facilities.

South Sudan has recorded 46 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Currently, there is only one designated quarantine facility with 24 bed.

It is being upgraded to a 100-bed facility.

But there are concerns that more patients are living within the communities.

Last week, the government’s taskforce told those affected by the virus to self-isolate and advised them not to mingle within the community.

Reacting to this, the acting chairperson of the Doctors’ Union says they are appalled by the decision of the taskforce to allow patients into the community.

“We are very much dismayed and worried that the new cases are still in neighborhood or in the residential area where they are being told to stay indoors,” said Dr. Anthony Garang.

The union called on the government to quickly make quarantine facilities available for the accommodation of patients to stop the spread of the virus.

“We are getting reports from the residential areas that those people are already stigmatized and the neighborhood is getting wild when they see doctors coming to check on those people, they are not that happy,” Dr. Garang told Eye Radio on Saturday morning.

The head of the Doctor’s Union added that allowing suspected cases into the community is against the World Health Organization’s directives -which requires that those who test positive be quarantined or isolated.

He appeals to the government to prepare and designate more health facilities for coronavirus cases.

“We don’t know what number we will arrive at, but we must make sure our facilities are ready, equipped -God forbid when the worse come to worse.”

South Sudan’s healthcare system is among the poorest in the world.