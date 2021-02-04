Dominic Ongwen convicted of war crimes for Uganda’s LRA rebels

At the start of the trial, according to AFP news agency, prosecutors showed gruesome footage of the scene after an LRA attack on Lukodi refugee camp in northern Uganda, where children were disemboweled and the charred bodies of babies left in shallow graves.

Presiding Judge Schmitt read out the names of civilians who were murdered on the orders of Ongwen at that same refugee camp and three others in the areas of Pajule, Odek, and Abok.

“Civilians were shot, burned and beaten to death. Children were thrown into burning houses, some were put in a polythene bag and beaten to death,” the judge is quoted as saying.

In a legal first for an international criminal court, Ongwen was convicted of the crime of forced pregnancy committed against seven women.

What did the judge say?

Reading out his verdict at the end of Ongwen’s trial, presiding judge Bertram Schmitt said “the chamber is aware that he suffered much.

“However this case is about crimes committed by Dominic Ongwen as a responsible adult and a commander of the Lord’s Resistance Army.

Judge Schmitt added: “His guilt has been established beyond any reasonable doubt.