Dozens feared dead in Tonj interclan clashes

Dozens of people are feared dead in renewed inter-communal fighting in Warrap State.
Officials say there is ongoing fighting between the communities of Lou Paher and Luanyjang in the greater Tonj areas.
The clashes have been reported in Marial Lou area, the state minister of information said.
He told Eye Radio that the fighting started on Friday.
“Today, they resumed fighting, but I haven’t got full information. The fighting is between Tonj East and Tonj North counties,” Ring Deng stated.
Fighting in remote areas of Warrap State have often been fueled by cattle raiding, revenge attacks, and banditry.
Published 4 hours ago
Published 4 hours ago
Published 5 hours ago
Published 10 hours ago
Published 10 hours ago
Published 11 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.