Dozens feared dead in Tonj interclan clashes

Dozens of people are feared dead in renewed inter-communal fighting in Warrap State.

Officials say there is ongoing fighting between the communities of Lou Paher and Luanyjang in the greater Tonj areas.

The clashes have been reported in Marial Lou area, the state minister of information said.

He told Eye Radio that the fighting started on Friday.

“Today, they resumed fighting, but I haven’t got full information. The fighting is between Tonj East and Tonj North counties,” Ring Deng stated.

Fighting in remote areas of Warrap State have often been fueled by cattle raiding, revenge attacks, and banditry.

