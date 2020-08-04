Dr. Geri Raymondo reacts to the ruling of the EAC Court of Justice

In July, the East African Court of Justice has ruled that President Salva Kiir contravened South Sudan’s Transitional Constitution of 2011, and the East African Community Treaty, when he dismissed 13 judges and justices in 2017.

Kiir sacked the judges and justices through a presidential decree when they laid down their tools demanding the resignation of Chief Justice Chan Reec Madut, whom they said had failed to manage the Judiciary.

After their dismissal, Justice Malek Mathiang Malek, who was a Justice of the Court of Appeal filed a case at the East African Court of Justice, challenging president Kiir’s decision.

Justice Malek claimed such dismissal was undertaken without following disciplinary measures required under the Judicial Service Council Act, 2008.

Presided by Justice Monica Mugenyi, the Court ruled that President Kiir violated the Transitional Constitution of the Republic of South Sudan and the East African Community Treaty when he dismissed 13 judges and justices in 2017.

The Court went on to award costs to the complainant to be paid by the government of South Sudan.

Eye Radio’s Okot Emmanuel sought Dr. Geri Raymondo’s reaction to the East Africa Court of Justice ruling. Dr. Raymondo was the former justice of the court of appeal at the time, and also a lecturer of law at the University of Juba.