4th August 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
[spt-posts-ticker]

You are here: Home  |  Interviews | Justice   |   Dr. Geri Raymondo reacts to the ruling of the EAC Court of Justice

Dr. Geri Raymondo reacts to the ruling of the EAC Court of Justice

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 8 hours ago

Prof. Dr. Geri Raymondo in a media training forum in Juba, South Sudan - Photo Credit: Marko Makat, Date: November 9, 2019

In July, the East African Court of Justice has ruled that President Salva Kiir contravened South Sudan’s Transitional Constitution of 2011, and the East African Community Treaty, when he dismissed 13 judges and justices in 2017.

Kiir sacked the judges and justices through a presidential decree when they laid down their tools demanding the resignation of Chief Justice Chan Reec Madut, whom they said had failed to manage the Judiciary.

After their dismissal, Justice Malek Mathiang Malek, who was a Justice of the Court of Appeal filed a case at the East African Court of Justice, challenging president Kiir’s decision.

Justice Malek claimed such dismissal was undertaken without following disciplinary measures required under the Judicial Service Council Act, 2008.

Presided by Justice Monica Mugenyi, the Court ruled that President Kiir violated the Transitional Constitution of the Republic of South Sudan and the East African Community Treaty when he dismissed 13 judges and justices in 2017.

The Court went on to award costs to the complainant to be paid by the government of South Sudan.

Eye Radio’s Okot Emmanuel sought Dr. Geri Raymondo’s reaction to the East Africa Court of Justice ruling. Dr. Raymondo was the former justice of the court of appeal at the time, and also a lecturer of law at the University of Juba.

 

Popular Stories
Three siblings ‘gruesomely’ murdered while watching TV in Juba 1

Three siblings ‘gruesomely’ murdered while watching TV in Juba

Published Sunday, August 2, 2020

Machar’s office upbeat about delayed peace tasks 2

Machar’s office upbeat about delayed peace tasks

Published Friday, July 31, 2020

Juba Int’l Airport says not officially informed of KQ flights resumption 3

Juba Int’l Airport says not officially informed of KQ flights resumption

Published Saturday, August 1, 2020

New wrangle over positions looming within SSOA 4

New wrangle over positions looming within SSOA

Published Friday, July 31, 2020

South Sudanese criticize current leaders for failing the martyrs 5

South Sudanese criticize current leaders for failing the martyrs

Published Thursday, July 30, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Mistrust, Covid-19 and intercommunal affect peace deal implementation

Published 6 hours ago

EAC boss urges Juba to clear membership fee arrears

Published 7 hours ago

World Bank offers S Sudan 45-million-dollar grant

Published 8 hours ago

Dr. Geri Raymondo reacts to the ruling of the EAC Court of Justice

Published 8 hours ago

Why Wau’s incident almost brought the SSPDF and SPLA-IO to war

Published 9 hours ago

Police detain 16 people linked to Rock City murders

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th August 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.