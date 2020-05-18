18th May 2020
Dr. Riek Machar and wife test positive for COVID-19

Author : Daniel Danis | Published: 1 min ago

File: First Vice President, Dr. Riek Machar.

South Sudan’s First Vice President, Dr. Riek Machar has just announced to the country that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a televised addressed this evening, Machar revealed that he and his wife, Angelina Teny both have contracted the virus.

Angelina is the South Sudan Minister of Defense.

More to follow…..

Dr. Riek Machar and wife test positive for COVID-19

18th May 2020

