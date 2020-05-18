You are here: Home | Breaking News | Featured | Health | National News | News | Dr. Riek Machar and wife test positive for COVID-19
South Sudan’s First Vice President, Dr. Riek Machar has just announced to the country that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.
In a televised addressed this evening, Machar revealed that he and his wife, Angelina Teny both have contracted the virus.
Angelina is the South Sudan Minister of Defense.
More to follow…..
