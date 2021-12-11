13th December 2021
Dr. Riek suggests change of “South Sudan” name

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: Saturday, December 11, 2021

FVP, Dr Riek Machar addressing a workshop for the state's ministers of parliamentary affairs in Juba on Tuesday - Photo: Lou Nelson/Eye Radio | Nov. 16, 2021

The First Vice President has suggested for the change of the country’s name from South Sudan to the People’s Republic of Sudan.

On 23 January 2011, members of a steering committee on post-independence governing body announced that upon independence the land would be named the Republic of South Sudan “out of familiarity and convenience”.

Other suggested names had included Nile Republic and Cush, a reference to a Biblical-era kingdom in the area.

The name decision was announced after a meeting of the top committee of the south’s ruling SPLM party and later approved by the transitional parliament.

However Dr. Riek Machar now argues that, “South” is not a name but rather a direction.

He says debates are ongoing with the leaders and South Sudanese to adopt a suitable name for the country.

Dr. Riek personally suggested that, the People’s Republic of Sudan would match the originality of the Sudan in relation to its history with the people.

“So we will debate it what is it that we want to call ourselves. I hope you will accept my People’s Republic of Sudan”, Dr. Riek stated.

Some 99% of southern Sudanese voted for independence from the north of Sudan in a referendum held in January 2011 that gave birth to the Republic of South Sudan.

