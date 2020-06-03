Drug and Food Authority bans Sawa-Sawa drink

The Food and Drug Control Authority has banned a soft drink “Sawa Sawa” over consumption standards.

The 300-milliliter bottle of Sawa Sawa contains a cocktail of pineapple, honey, ginger, garlic, green tea, and Aloe Vera.

The little known product is alleged to have its health benefits in healing Malaria, boosting the immune system, and reducing body fats.

It is also alleged to help cure the deadly novel coronavirus.

The drink is sold in Juba town, in shops, bars, and markets.

However, according to the Food and Drug Control Authority, the Uganda-made product does not meet quality standards for consumption.

“This substance or product has no link with coronavirus treatment, so citizens should not buy the product because it does not treat coronavirus,” said Mawien Atem, the secretary-general of Drug and Food Control Authority.

“There is incomplete information about this drink, we do not know why it was brought in, and we in the food and drags control department do not have the authority, but it is the powers of the Bureau of Standard, that is supposed to be examined if it comes in the form of juice or a drug that they must test before entering into the country.”

In May, the World Health Organization warned against the use of traditional herbs in the treatment of COVID-19 as African governments struggle to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

