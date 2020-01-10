DFCA recalls 15 drug brands over quality

The Drug and Food Control Authority of South Sudan recalled various drugs over for not meeting quality standards.

The authority ordered the recall of 15 brands of drugs manufactured by two Chinese companies-Zhejiang Pharmaceutical Company Ltd and Grand Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

The recalled drugs mostly injectable antibiotics, include painkillers and other medicines used for controlling postpartum haemorrhage or excessive bleeding after child delivery, and those used during surgical procedures.

Dr. Mawien Atem, the Secretary General of the South Sudan Drug and Food Control Authority said the decision to recall the medicines was taken after a tip-off from the Ugandan National Drug Authority that recalled the same medicines in December last year.

“When the complaint was made, the authority took the decision to go and inspect the manufacturing plant because of complaint about the quality because people were not getting healed after using the medicines,” Dr. Mawien told Eye Radio on Thursday.

“When they inspected the two companies that are in question, they discovered that they were not complying with the good manufacturing requirements that are set worldwide, so this was a very good reason to stop those products,” he added.

Dr. Mawien advised drug consumers to check labels in order to identify the recalled drugs circulated by pharmaceutical companies in the country.

Recalled drugs and their use: Gentamycin injection 80mg/ml. It prevents or treats a wide variety of bacterial infections. Oxytocin injection 101.U/ml. It activates uterus contractions to induce labour during child delivery and strengthens labor contractions, controls bleeding after childbirth or to induce an abortion. Diclofenac Injection 25mg/ml. A Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) drug used to treat pain associated with conditions like Gout, Migraine, Rheumatoid Arthritis, sprains of muscles and joints and in mild to moderate fever in some cases Chloramphenicol 250mg Capsules. It treats of serious infections caused by bacteria where other medicines have been ineffective. Quinine Injection 300mg/ml. It is administered parenterally to patients with severe or complicated malaria who cannot take drugs by mouth because of coma, convulsions or vomiting. Tetracycline 250mg capsules. Used to treat a wide variety of infections, including acne. Lidocaine injection 20mg/ml. Reduce sensation or pain by blocking nerve impulses that cause pains.

Aminophylline 25mg/ml. Indicated for relief of bronchospasm associated with asthma and in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Atropine injection mg/ml. As a preoperative medication for the reduction of salivary and bronchial secretions. Metoclopramide injection mg/ml. Prevents nausea and vomiting from surgery or chemotherapy. Chlorpromazine 25mg/ml. Chlorpromazine is also used to control nausea/vomiting. Vitamin B complex injection. Provides the water-soluble vitamins which are essential to carbohydrate and fat metabolism. Indomethacin 25mg capsules. Used to relieve pain, swelling, and joint stiffness caused by arthritis.

Promethazine Injection 25mg. Used to prevent or treat nausea and vomiting.