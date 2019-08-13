E.Lakes to try suspected killers and cattle raiders

The government of Eastern Lakes says it has set up a special court to address communal issues in the state.

17 cases involving communal fights as a result of cattle theft and revenge killings will be tried before the special court.

According to the state deputy governor, the cases will be presided by the High Court judge Peter Nyok and assisted by three Executive Chiefs.

Eastern Lakes has been witnessing series of revenge killings, and cattle raiding incidents since 2011.

Taban Abel told Eye Radio that the court will try to resolve violent disputes among the Atuot, Ciet and Aliab clans of Eastern Lakes.

He said the Special Court will also cover a wide range of offences including; armed robbery and crimes against the state and public order offences.

“We are going to try very sensitive communal cases that has links with organized-fights between clans, which also claimed a lot of lives, and the loss of property -in form of cattle,” Abel said.

He said the special court will begin its work this week.

Mr. Abel said Chief Bahon Mabor, Rech Dit Anyok and Mangar Nhial representing the three clans in the state will be presiding over the cases.