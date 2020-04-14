14th April 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Economy | Featured | Health | National News | News   |   EAC members told to make post-Covid-19 economic recovery plans

EAC members told to make post-Covid-19 economic recovery plans

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

EAC heads of state in a past summit | File photo

The East African Community Secretariat has urged the Partner States to prepare an economic recovery plan after the coronavirus.

The coronavirus outbreak has already led to a major health crisis in several countries and has disrupted the global economy.

The situation is likely to become even worse in the coming weeks,  according to the World Health Organization.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the East African Community Secretariat advised Partner States to immediately commence developing National Economic Recovery Plans.

This plans should include strengthening food production systems by allowing farming activities to continue.

South Sudan and other East African countries are encouraged to also promote the use of technology and digital solutions to improve agriculture production and trade in agriculture products.

The Deputy Secretary-General charge of Productive and Social Sectors at the regional secretariat says they have finalized an East African COVID-19 Response Plan.

“While many people have already lost their jobs and are struggling to feed their families, there is a window of opportunity to prepare for the time after COVID-19 and to prevent another catastrophe,” says Christophe Bazivamo.

The EAC Secretariat also calls on regional and international partners to establish and support short- to long-term measures to contain the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Evening Breeze

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan confirms second Covid-19 case 1

South Sudan confirms second Covid-19 case

Published Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Covid-19: Kenyans mock S Sudan’s leaders 2

Covid-19: Kenyans mock S Sudan’s leaders

Published Tuesday, April 7, 2020

S Sudan records third coronavirus case 3

S Sudan records third coronavirus case

Published Thursday, April 9, 2020

Another person tests coronavirus positive 4

Another person tests coronavirus positive

Published Friday, April 10, 2020

NS arrests 33 armed gangsters in Juba 5

NS arrests 33 armed gangsters in Juba

Published Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Museveni extends lockdown

Published 56 mins ago

Activist pushes for gubernatorial appointments

Published 3 hours ago

EAC members told to make post-Covid-19 economic recovery plans

Published 4 hours ago

World Bank provides $7.6 Million COVID-19 funds to S. Sudan

Published 10 hours ago

COVID-19 threatens millions of S.Sudanese children -Save the Children

Published 21 hours ago

Interstate movements suspended

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th April 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.