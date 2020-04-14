EAC members told to make post-Covid-19 economic recovery plans

The East African Community Secretariat has urged the Partner States to prepare an economic recovery plan after the coronavirus.

The coronavirus outbreak has already led to a major health crisis in several countries and has disrupted the global economy.

The situation is likely to become even worse in the coming weeks, according to the World Health Organization.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the East African Community Secretariat advised Partner States to immediately commence developing National Economic Recovery Plans.

This plans should include strengthening food production systems by allowing farming activities to continue.

South Sudan and other East African countries are encouraged to also promote the use of technology and digital solutions to improve agriculture production and trade in agriculture products.

The Deputy Secretary-General charge of Productive and Social Sectors at the regional secretariat says they have finalized an East African COVID-19 Response Plan.

“While many people have already lost their jobs and are struggling to feed their families, there is a window of opportunity to prepare for the time after COVID-19 and to prevent another catastrophe,” says Christophe Bazivamo.

The EAC Secretariat also calls on regional and international partners to establish and support short- to long-term measures to contain the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.