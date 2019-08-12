12th August 2019
EAC military games underway in Nairobi

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 4 hours ago

Kenyan Vice Chief of Defence Forces, Lt. Gen. Robert Kibochi hands over Kenyan Flag to Kenyan Chief-De-Mission Brigadier Stephen Radina in preparation of the 12th EAC Military Games and Cultural Events, on 7 August 2019. Credit: Kenya Defense Forces

The SSPDF is taking part in the 12th Edition of the East African Community Military Games and Culture Event that is currently underway in Nairobi, Kenya, the East African Community Secretariat has said.

The EAC Military Games and Cultural event is an annual event aimed at promoting the espirit de corps among the EAC member countries.

The event which runs from 11th to 26th August 2019 has drawn 500 sportsmen and sportswomen from the Defence Forces in all the six EAC Partner States, namely: Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda.

According to a press release extended to Eye Radio, the participants will take part in various sports disciplines at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

These include Football for men; Netball for women; Volleyball for women; Basketball for men, and Cross-country for both men and women.

the statement said the participating Defence Forces are Burundi National Defence Force; Kenya Defence Forces; Rwanda Defence Force; South Sudan People’s Defence Forces; Tanzania Peoples’ Defence Forces, and; Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces.

The Games will be officially opened on tomorrow, Tuesday by Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Defence, Ambassador Raychelle Omamo.

