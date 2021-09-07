7th September 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Featured | News   |   EAC secretariat urged to deploy regional joint army patrol

EAC secretariat urged to deploy regional joint army patrol

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 8 hours ago

John Bosco Kalisa, EABC CEO | Executive Director - credit | East African Business Council (EABC)

The East African Business Council has called for deployment of a regional joint army patrol for escorting and protect truck drivers along Juba-Nimule highway.

The business body urged the EAC Secretariat to convene the EAC Sectoral Council on Interstate Security to consider deploying regional forces that will provide security to truck drivers amid the cross-border trade impasse due to security concerns.

In a press statement, the East African Business Council (EABC) condemns the harassment and killing of truck drivers traversing EAC borders.

“A joint regional army patrol is a quick solution to guarantee peace and security for truck drivers, business people and their properties. This will ease and facilitate transportation of essential goods amid the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In April 2021, the East African Business Council commended South Sudan and Uganda for escorting truck drivers.

It urges the Ministries in charge of Interstate Security to adopt a regional monitoring mechanism to analyze, monitor progress and emerging issues on trade & security in the region.

“Peace and security are prerequisites to social and economic development in the region,” the statement stated.

“Insecurity increases the cost and time of transporting goods, risks people’s lives, obstructs cross-border trade and negatively impacts the competitiveness of the EAC bloc.”

The business council revealed that over 1056 trucks are stranded at the Elegu border risking the spread of COVID-19 to border communities due to attacks along the Juba-Nimule highway.

They say each day a truck is stranded to deliver goods, the transporter and client incur losses of appx. USD.1,000.

Furthermore, it says the release costs for truck drivers who have fallen victim to the insecurity assaults range between $10,000 to $20,000 and sometimes their precious life.

“Businesses can only reap the benefits availed by the EAC Common Market of 177 million consumers only if peace and security is guaranteed and flourishes,” EABC said.

According to the EAC Trade and Investment Report, 2019, South Sudan exported goods worth $6.8 million and imported $225.9 million from the EAC Partner States.

It says intra-regional exports grew by 0.6 percent in 2019 to USD.3.2 billion while total EAC intra-regional imports increased to $3.2 billion in 2019, from $2.8 billion in 2018.

Currently on air

20:30:00 - 21:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Sudan now a no-passport-required destination for S Sudanese 1

Sudan now a no-passport-required destination for S Sudanese

Published Thursday, September 2, 2021

Juba rejects deployment of UPDF along Juba-Nimule highway 2

Juba rejects deployment of UPDF along Juba-Nimule highway

Published Sunday, September 5, 2021

President to slate graduation day for peace soldiers 3

President to slate graduation day for peace soldiers

Published Thursday, September 2, 2021

Fuel scarcity: Govt warns black market fuel dealers 4

Fuel scarcity: Govt warns black market fuel dealers

Published Sunday, September 5, 2021

Violence victims: Kiir directs institutions to make repatriation attractive 5

Violence victims: Kiir directs institutions to make repatriation attractive

Published Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

33,000 teachers to receive incentives – UNICEF

Published 3 hours ago

Tambura Monday attack death toll rises to 24

Published 5 hours ago

Some trucks cross over to Nimule

Published 7 hours ago

EAC secretariat urged to deploy regional joint army patrol

Published 8 hours ago

Activist calls for state of emergency in WES

Published 9 hours ago

Haysom asks gov’t to address Tambura conflict

Published 12 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th September 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.