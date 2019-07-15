Ebola preparedness plan gets $4m

Health partners have raised $4 million in an attempt to keep Ebola out of South Sudan, according to Dr. Richard Lako – the director general at the ministry of health.

Last month, the ministry appealed to donors for funds to implement its updated 6-month Ebola preparedness plan aimed at preventing spread of the virus from the neighboring countries and to adequately prepare for possible outbreak in South Sudan.

The plan requires at least $12 million for a successful implementation.

The health partners include USAID, UKAID and DFID.

Dr. Lako told Eye Radio On Sunday that the donor community has showed great “willingness and commitment” in keeping South Sudan Ebola free.

“I’m not speaking on their behalf but what is good is that, in our taskforce, they have shown willingness and commitment,” he said.

Last week, health authorities in DR Congo confirmed an Ebola case not far from the border with South Sudan.

The case was registered in the town of Ariwara, situated in northeastern Ituri province and about 70km from the border with South Sudan’s, kaya in Yei River State.