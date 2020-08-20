Ecclesiastical power dispute rages on in Bor

The embattled archbishop of the Jonglei state Internal Province has vehemently rejected the appointment of Reverend John Panchol Kon as the new commissary of Bor Diocese.

On Wednesday, the Episcopal Church of South Sudan appointed Reverend Panchol as the replacement for Bishop Rubben Akur Ngong.

The appointment came days after the Anglican Communion in the country expelled Bishop Akur on grounds of disobedience, violation of by-laws and the division of ECSS followers.

But Akur rejected his expulsion, claiming that ECSS Archbishop Justin Badi did not follow the right procedures in relieving him.

His office on Tuesday told Eye Radio that Bishop Akur will continue to serve the Province independently until Justine Badi tenure comes to an end in 2028.

The defiant Bishop declared that the diocese will operate as an autonomous institution separate from the larger Episcopal Church headed by Justin Badi.

However, the ECSSS has gone ahead to appoint his successor, Reverend John Panchol Kon.

Reacting to the appointment, the office of Bishop Akur Ngong said Archbishop Justin Badi does not have authority over the diocese.

Bishop Akur’s Press Secretary Phillip Maluak declared that they do not recognize Reverend Panchol and will not work with him.

“We cannot work with him because there are no procedures that mandate the primate to appoint him, to come and work with the Christians here,” Maluak told Eye Radio via phone from Bor on Thursday.

“It is unconstitutional, because you cannot appoint somebody where you have no power. We feel we are autonomous until the end of his term.”

But the Archbishop and Primate of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan, Justine Badi Arama, insists that everyone in the communion must adhere to set rules.

He stated: “My bishops should always look back and adhere to the canonical obedience and the oath they took during their ordination and consecration. That is very important as we serve the church.”