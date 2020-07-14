Ecobank addresses ex-workers’ grievances

Ecobank South Sudan says it is looking into the accusation labeled against it by some former employees.

On Wednesday, July 8, Voice of America ran story in which Richard Laku and another female ex-employee accused the bank of “persistent exploitation and harassment” by a senior manager – a Kenyan national.

A former head of tellers at the bank, Laku accused the management of demoting him twice over “underperformance” yet he, according to him, was one of the most productive employees.

“We wish to advise that Management is currently in ongoing consultation and discussion with the Ministry of Labor to resolve the matter within the agreed timelines,” says Ecobank in a statement issued on Tuesday.

In response to the complaints, the Ministry of Labor sent a letter to the bank, warning it against continued harassment of local employees.

But Ecobank argues that it “upholds a culture that highly values and respects all employees and stakeholders”.

In the statement, the Pan African Bank promised to address the allegations.

“We therefore take this allegation very seriously and investigations are ongoing,” it continues.

“We will continue to dialogue with local authorities and ensure we provide a safe workplace environment for all our staff.”

