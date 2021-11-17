17th November 2021
EES, partners launch Torit-Magwi feeder road

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 9 hours ago

Governor Louis Lobong, and representative of partners speaking to the media after the launch of Torit-Magwi road at Tutumore village near Torit on Monday Nov 15, 2021 - courtesy

Authorities in Eastern Equatoria State and partners have launched a 48 kilometers Torit-Magwi feeder road.

Funded by the Kingdom of Netherlands, the 3.95 million US dollar feeder road project aims to ease movement of people and agricultural produce to the market

It is also to improve rural connectivity to social services in the state.

Speaking to the media after the launch at Tutumore village near Torit town last evening, Eastern Equatoria State Governor Louis Lobong said the road is to connect Torit the capital of Eastern Equatoria with Magwi County.

“Magwi is an agricultural area that supplies a lot of food to Torit and also in Juba so the purpose of this road was to connect the farmers and the market and with the launching of this road now,” Lobong said.

“It will definitely improve the economy particularly of the agriculturist people in Magwi because they will be able to sell their products and they will also have access to the capital in terms of the services like the hospital and also education.

“It will also bring peace amongst the people of Magwi and villages along this road.”

For his part, Jan Hueken, the deputy head of mission of the Kingdom of Netherlands Embassy in Juba explained why this particular road is importance.

“You all know that this country has a lot of potential for agriculture production but as a family you can’t do everything, you have to find a market so that is why this road is very important,” said Jan Hueken.

“Agriculture is the basis for rural South Sudan and therefore for urban areas because that is where food is produced here.

“To open up your market infrastructure is a critical step to create economic development and also contribute to the stabilization. People farm, don’t fight.”

The construction and maintenance of the Torit-Magwi feeder road was implemented by the World Food Programme between January 2020 to September 2021.

As of 2011, the World Food Programme rehabilitated 13 trunk roads totaling 1000 kilometers across South Sudan.

This includes construction of a 13.2 km stretch of the Saura – Ri-Rangu road and 14.8 km stretch of the Ri-Rangu – Nzara road of Western Equatoria State in 2019.

EES, partners launch Torit-Magwi feeder road

17th November 2021

