Egypt announces visa regulations for S. Sudanese

The Egyptian Embassy in Juba has announced visa regulations for eligible South Sudan nationals.



Egyptian Consulate in Juba, Ahmed Albakiry, says that women and very sick people wishing to travel to Cairo have been permitted to get their visas on arrival.

He also says men are required to get their visas from the embassy in Juba.

According to Albakiry the Egyptian government has waived visa fees for eligible South Sudanese nationals since 2011.

He says all females, Male ages over 50 and individuals less than 16 years shall be exempted from obtaining visa-free in Juba.

Albakiry Male in age between 16 and 50 are required to obtain visa-free in Juba.

Egyptian visa-free procedures take three days in Juba, while a sick person visa-free is received on the same day.

He pointed out that the reason for reiterating these procedures is because eligible South Sudanese women still go to the embassy in Juba to request for a visa-free entry.

“The same procedures have been in place since 2011. Without any change. It is that all women have the right to travel to Cairo without obtaining a visa,” the Egyptian Embassy official told Eye Radio in Juba.

“The categories required to obtain a visa, for a male traveler, must be between 16 to 50 year-old, for them, the visa is free at the embassy in Juba.

“I just republished these rules [procedures] to remind citizens [South Sudanese] because some ladies [women] shouldn’t ask for a visa from the embassy in Juba.

“The women are exempt and because some of them keep coming to the embassy asking for visas and the fees, I would like to tell them the visa is free on arrival.”

Early this week, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Deng Dau has named countries that have waived visa-free for South Sudan nationals.

