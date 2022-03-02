Egypt to waive off hourly lecture fees for SSD students at Suez University

The Egyptian government has agreed to waive off the outstanding dues of South Sudanese university students who camped at the Cairo Embassy last week demanding Juba government to clear their credit-hour arrears.

Last week, the nearly 30 petroleum, exploration and engineering students on government scholarships at Suez University in Egypt camped at the Cairo Embassy for more than 4 days.

They claimed that the university was demanding 1,500 dollars from the South Sudan’s Ministry of Higher Education per student.

However, Dr Justu Wani, who is the Director General of Training and External Relations in the Ministry confirmed the waiver to Eye Radio.

He said the ministry will relay the information to the students.

“Yes, they [Egypt] waived off the fee, and they are supposed to go back but they were given the condition that the president of the Suez University should write an undertaken,” Wani Jada told Eye Radio.

“The minister wrote and informed them that we are going to solve the problem and we needed from them the cost but the president of Suez University said they are going to waiver this fees and students should return to class.”

Some of the students are expected to complete their studies this year.

Every year, Egypt offers over five hundred scholarships for South Sudanese students in its universities ranging from undergraduates and postgraduates.