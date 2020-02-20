Egypt urges opposition parties to compromise

The Egyptian Ambassador to South Sudan has called on the opposition parties to accept the ten states plus the three administrative areas in the interest of the formation of the unity government.

President Salva Kiir reverted the country to ten states last Saturday, an issue which had been impeding the establishment of the coalition government.

But some groups especially the SPLM-IO rejected the creation of the three administrative areas.

The main opposition leader, Dr. Riek Machar is already in Juba to discuss with President Salva Kiir some of the remaining tasks in the new peace accord.

Ambassador Mohamed Mansur Kadah told Eye Radio in an exclusive interview that the parties should compromise.

“Any areas where there are still reservations should be comprised on, there has to be comprised in the other outstanding issues for the interest of the people of South Sudan, this page has to turn,” said Ambassador Kadah.

“We think that it’s now brightly the turn of opposition to reciprocate and give consensus as well in the interest of forming of a national unity government on time.”

Ambassador Kadah said the formation of the unity government should take place as scheduled.

“We think that there has to be a national unity government on time no room for any further extension,” the Envoy said.

“We need to turn this page, the page of civil war and have South Sudan on the right track in the coming period focusing on resources and time in the very demanding challenges, in the areas of development, investment, education, and health care and so on.”

The parties are now left with two days to establish the unity government.