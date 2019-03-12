Egypt willing to send experts to aid S.Sudan peace process

Egyptian government has expressed readiness to send experts to aid in drafting constitutional laws for South Sudan.

The country’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Sameh Shoukry, told a delegation of the South Sudanese National Pr-Transitional Committee in Cairo on Monday.

The committee Chairperson, Tut Kew Gatluak,led he team.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the latest developments in South Sudan.

They also discussed means of boosting bilateral relations between the two countries in different fields. The Egyptian news agency Ahram online reported.

It quoted Mr. Shoukry as saying that his country is pleased to be chosen as an observer state in the re-constituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission.

For his part, Tut Gatluack, called on the Egypt government to continue supporting peace and stability in South Sudan.