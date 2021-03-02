Eleven die in Pieri plane crash

A commercial plane has crashed in Pieri area of Uror County, killing eleven people.

The accident happened last evening shortly after takeoff from Pieri airstrip.

According to airport authorities, the HK 4274 plane belongs to South Supreme Airlines.

An eyewitness says the plane was carrying two crew members and nine passengers.

It was reportedly returning to Juba via Yuai.

Eye witness Sebit Kuol says the aircraft reportedly took off from Pieri airstrip at around 4:30 local time and crashed a few minutes later.

Those who died in the crash include 2 pilots, 2 children, a man, and six women.

It is not clear what might have caused the accident.

Sebit Kuol spoke to Eye Radio last night.

The Director of Juba International Airport, Kur Kuol confirmed the crash but said they don’t have full details of those on board because of the poor telecommunication network.

Fatal plane accidents are common in the country.

In August last year, a commercial plane crashed in Kemiru area of Juba, killing seven people shortly after takeoff from Juba International Airport.

Also in September 2018, a chartered Let-410 UVP crashed into Lake Shambe in Yirol, Lakes state killing at least 20 people, including an Anglican Bishop.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter