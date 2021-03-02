2nd March 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Eleven die in Pieri plane crash

Eleven die in Pieri plane crash

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 2 mins ago

A commercial plane has crashed in Pieri area of Uror County, killing eleven people.

The accident happened last evening shortly after takeoff from Pieri airstrip.

According to airport authorities, the HK 4274 plane belongs to South Supreme Airlines.

An eyewitness says the plane was carrying two crew members and nine passengers.

It was reportedly returning to Juba via Yuai.

Eye witness Sebit Kuol says the aircraft reportedly took off from Pieri airstrip at around 4:30 local time and crashed a few minutes later.

Those who died in the crash include 2 pilots, 2 children, a man, and six women.

It is not clear what might have caused the accident.

Sebit Kuol spoke to Eye Radio last night.

The Director of Juba International Airport, Kur Kuol confirmed the crash but said they don’t have full details of those on board because of the poor telecommunication network.

Fatal plane accidents are common in the country.

In August last year, a commercial plane crashed in Kemiru area of Juba, killing seven people shortly after takeoff from Juba International Airport.

Also in September 2018, a chartered Let-410 UVP crashed into Lake Shambe in Yirol, Lakes state killing at least 20 people, including an Anglican Bishop.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Western Bahr el Ghazal state revitalized government formed 1

Western Bahr el Ghazal state revitalized government formed

Published Thursday, February 25, 2021

Kiir reconstitutes Western Equatoria State gov’t 2

Kiir reconstitutes Western Equatoria State gov’t

Published Friday, February 26, 2021

Employee benefit tax suspended 3

Employee benefit tax suspended

Published Saturday, February 27, 2021

Lakes State revitalized gov’t formed 4

Lakes State revitalized gov’t formed

Published Monday, March 1, 2021

Special court on Sherikat’s 2020 deadly incident begins 5

Special court on Sherikat’s 2020 deadly incident begins

Published Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Eleven die in Pieri plane crash

Published 2 mins ago

NCA suspends installation of fibre optic cables along Juba-Rumbek road

Published 11 hours ago

Man quits traffic police service for boda-boda taxi

Published 12 hours ago

Gov’t threatens to close down a coronavirus testing clinic

Published 14 hours ago

Covid-19 vaccines yet to reach Juba – official

Published 17 hours ago

Lakes: 9 people killed in separate incidents

Published 18 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd March 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.