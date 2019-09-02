Elia blames destruction on ex-SPLM members

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs has accused former SPLM members of having taken part in destruction of South Sudan.

Before the outbreaks of the civil war between President Salva Kiir and his former vice-president Riek Machar who were both members of the SPLM, it’s alleged that they had disagreements amongst themselves and this later caused the conflict.

However, in 2015, IGAD facilitated the signing of the Resolutions of Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan.

But in 2016, the peace deal fell apart, whereby Juba witnessed three days of deadly fighting.

According to UN reports, the 2013 civil war caused more than 400,000 deaths, made 2.47 million people refugees and at least seven million others food insecure.

Speaking during the Greater Equatoria National Dialogue Regional Conference, cabinet minister – Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro – accused some leaders of having hands in the past and current destruction of the country.

“The people who spoke here, some of them are the very people who dismantled this country; they are in the SPLM. They are the leaders of SPLM,” Dr Lomuro stated.

“Today, they want to point at the SPLM, saying that it has failed because of Salva Kiir. This isn’t true, they are the failures, just because they have been removed from the government or from their positions.”

Just last week, some members of the G-10 and former army generals formed United South Sudan Opposition Movements, an umbrella group they said would end the civil war by addressing the root causes of the conflict.

They include Oyai Deng Ajak, Pagan Amum Okiech, Chirino Hiteng Ofuho, Paul Malong Awan and Thomas Cirilo Swaka.