6th July 2021
Ethiopian peacekeepers deliver humanitarian aid to Korjek west in Juba

Author: Ethiopian Embassy Statement | Published: 14 mins ago

Ethiopian medical team during awareness on the cause and prevention of coronavirus at Korjek west of Juba - credit Ethiopian Embassy in Juba

Food and non-food items were delivered on Monday to vulnerable persons in Korjek west in Juba by the Ethiopian peacekeepers serving under the UN mission in South Sudan.

According to administrator of Korjek west in Juba, this is the second time for the Ethiopian peacekeepers to donate food and non-food items to needy people in the village.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the peacekeepers donated rice, cooking oil, blankets, and bed sheets to the elderly, disabled and children in Korjek west, 15 kilometers from Juba city.

The Ethiopian medical team also provided face masks and sanitizers, created awareness on the cause and prevention of coronavirus.

The area administrator, John Makur, appreciated the assistance from the Ethiopian peacekeeping force.

PHOTO: Needy people in Korjek west in Juba receiving food aid from the Ethiopian peacekeepers – credit: Ethiopian Embassy in Juba, July 5, 2021

One of the villagers, Mrs. Margaret Joseph, a mother of three children, commended the Ethiopian peacekeepers for delivering the humanitarian assistance.

She also expressed appreciation on the awareness creation provided on covid-19 by the medical team.

For his part, the deputy commander for the team, Lieutenant Colonel Teyik Zemen says their support is a show of love and solidarity to the people of South Sudan.

He further expressed that the peace keepers will continue to strengthen its partnership by participating in activities that benefits the local community.

