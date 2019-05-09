EU happy with the decline of violence in S.Sudan

The head of EU delegation to South Sudan says there is a significant reduction in violence in the country since the signing of the new accord last year.

The revitalized peace agreement gives room to foreign missions to implement additional developmental projects across the country.

However, some foreign missions did reportedly suspend some of their projects due to insecurity in the country. This include, the USAID, some UN agencies and the EU.

Ambassador Sinead Walsh said after parties inked the peace deal in September last year, and the subsequent reduction in violence, the mission is now able to move freely in some parts of the country.

“It means that our staff can get out more, it means that our staff can travel around different places and really do the work and monitor the work, and see how the fund is being spent and so on. So, that makes a big difference,” the diplomat told Eye Radio.

On the delay by the parties to form the transitional government this month, Sinead said is regrettable that the parties could not complete the outstanding tasks in eight months as agreed upon in the peace agreement.

The parties agreed to extend the pre-transitional period for six more months.

She urged them to recommit to the full implementation of the remaining provisions before the establishment of the interim government in November.

“We welcome the fact there is a consensus on what to do next…it is not unusual for peace agreements to have delays…it is not easy. I have this experience from my own country [Ireland]. We hope that kind of spirit as well as an increase in political will, and financing and so on, will really help the next six months be very productive.”