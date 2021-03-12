Ex-officials barred from seeing Kiir over unpaid benefits

Some former constitutional post-holders say they were prevented from meeting President Salva Kiir on Thursday to demand their post-service benefits.

The former officials want the money that they say was promised to them after a presidential decree, relieving them in February 2020.

The ex-officials, numbering about 1,816, are demanding a hefty payment of $60,000 for each governor and $40,000 every state advisor, minister and commissioner.

President Salva Kiir relieved all the 32 governors, advisors and commissioners after disbanding the states.

He reportedly promised them a send-off package.

The Vice President for the Economic Cluster, Dr. James Wani Igga, was instructed to organize all constitutional post-holders and civil servants affected by the return to the ten states.

However, up to now, some of them say they have not been paid.

A committee representing more than 1,000 former officials from the defunct 32 states and administrative areas had walked to the State House, J1, to inquire from the president why they are not being paid their dues.

Peter Gatkuoth, former advisor for peace and reconciliation in the defunct Southern Liech, told Eye Radio that they were turned away from accessing the president.

“We went to the office of the president to try to meet him, but we were stopped at the gate by the security personnel,” Gatkuoth stated.

The press secretary in the Office of the President says the matter of the former constitutional post holders is not being handled at the State House.

Ateny Wek Ateny clarified that the issue has been forwarded to the Ministry of Finance and Planning.

“Any post-service money is paid by the ministry of finance. So the decision has already been made; President Kiir promised them to be paid post-service allowances,” Ateny told Eye Radio.

The ex-officials have criticized the Ministry of Finance for the delay in paying their “compensation package.”

The finance ministry is yet to comment on the matter.

Some of the former officials expressed their disappointment over the delay, saying they could no longer sustain their families.

The former commissioner of Maiwut County, Tut Rom, threatened to go on strike next week if the government continued to deny them their benefits.

“Come Tuesday, which is 15 March, we will go to the streets…all over the country,” Rom warned.

