8th July 2021
Executive postpones swearing-in ceremony of legislators

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 4 hours ago

The current parliament building in Juba | Credit | Eye Radio

The government has called off the swearing-in of the appointed national and council of state legislators that was earlier scheduled for Friday.

The taking of the oath by the lawmakers was meant to coincide with the 10th Independence Anniversary.

But on Wednesday, the Council of Ministers decided to indefinitely postpone the swearing-in ceremony.

Baba Medan, the deputy minister of Information, said “The arrangements of the swearing-in or taking the oath is postponed until further notice.”

The reason for the postponement is unclear.

“You will be informed later on when the swearing-in will take place,” he told the state-run SSBC.

On Saturday, President Salva Kiir revoked the appointment of 35 individuals and replaced them with new members of parliament to the Transitional National Legislative Assembly.

