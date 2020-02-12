Exercise spirit of compromise, Troika urges leaders

The Troika has called upon the parties to the revitalized peace agreement to “exercise the spirit of political compromise” as the 22 February deadline nears.

They are expected to set up a unity government next Saturday.

However, the main signatories – incumbent government and SPLM-IO – have been disagreeing on the number and boundaries states, with each side unwilling to compromise.

The government insists on maintaining 32 states that President Salva Kiir established through a presidential decree in late 2015.

On the other hand, SPLM-IO wants the number reduced to 23, states which mostly comprise of the colonial districts.

“We urge the government of South Sudan and all opposition parties to work together to resolve issues blocking the formation of an inclusive national unity government by the February 22 deadline,” partly reads a statement from Office of the Spokesperson.

Both parties have already made statements that suggest the deal may collapse.

Last week, the government spokesman, Michael Makuei, stated that they would not drop even one state and the coalition government be formed.

Dr. Machar’s group said they would participate in the next government if the issue over the number of states remained unresolved.

“A credible unity government needs to be inclusive as specified in the R-ARCSS and cannot be formed on the basis of unilateral action,” continues the statement.

Troika, which consists of US, Norway and UK appealed to the leaders “to reach consensus on a way forward on the number of states”.

“Refusing to compromise and move forward undermines the agreement, risks the ceasefire, and erodes the trust of the public and the confidence of partners,” it adds.

The Trump administration, which just blacklisted President Salva Kiir’s deputy, has threatened to slap more individual sanctions on South Sudan leaders, saying it no longer wants to “hear arguments for why more time must be given” while the citizens continue to suffer.

The five-year civil war, which was triggered by power wrangles between Kiir and Machar has reportedly cost nearly 400,000 deaths.

The coalition government is expected to help stabilize the country and eventually bring to an end the suffering of the people.