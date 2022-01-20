20th January 2022
Expectant mother dies after being pulled off motorcycle by snatchers

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 14 mins ago

Boboya Simon Ukan while at Marline Hospital in Gudele. Photo credit: Bharkita Radio

An expectant mother dragged off a boda-boda by street bag snatchers commonly known as Toronto boys in Juba a week ago has died.

The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Boboya Simon Ukan.

She reportedly succumbed yesterday to head injuries sustained when she fell on the tarmac near the seventh-day roundabout after she was pulled off a motorcycle.

Mrs. Ukan was admitted on Wednesday last week under intensive care at Marline Hospital in Gudele.

She died with a 6-month-old pregnancy.

Her close friend, Nyibol Dut Arop told Eye Radio that Ukan died at the health facility.

“It was the Toronto that pulled and she fall down on a tarmac just close to the bakery which is around seventh day roundabout”, Nyibol narrated.

“She was operated and it was successful but she couldn’t make it”, she said.

Boboya Simon Ukan is survived with two children at the ages of 7 and 13 respectively.

Nyibol calls on the authorities to step up efforts to address the matter to minimize loss lives and properties.

The gang groups branded as ‘Toronto Boys’ have been one of the security threats to the residents in Juba.

The unidentifiable motorcyclists are believed to have developed grabbing handbags and other valuable things from the pedestrians on their ways to and from the market since 2014 in Juba.

The grabbers come in two numbers and on one motorcycle, mostly riding in Senke which some people believe have their gears altered, and that no other motorcycle would try to chase and cash them due to its mechanical capacity.

The duo has different functions: one is to ride a motorcycle, and the other is to grab items from their victims’ hands.

Residents in the capital Juba have for over five years suffered accidents and valuable losses to the incidents perpetrated by the young cyclists.

Members of the public have raised several alarms to the government regarding the behaviors, but nothing has been done by security forces.

20th January 2022

