21st May 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
Extend Covid-19 testing to states – ParliamentSSFA cancels football seasonTaskforce members, politicians urged to test for Covid-19Peacekeepers investigate intercommunal clashes in JongleiS. Sudan records 134 new cases of coronavirus

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Health | National News | News   |   Extend Covid-19 testing to states – Parliament

Extend Covid-19 testing to states – Parliament

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 1 min ago

A health professional shows reporters the coronavirus testing tool kits in Juba on Tuesday, Mar 3, 2020 | Credit | Woja Emmanuel/Eye Radio.

The national legislature has asked the newly reconstituted High-Level Taskforce on COVID-19 to expand its testing exercise to other States.

South Sudan currently has one testing machine situated in Juba, which health experts say is overwhelmed by the rising numbers of coronavirus.

Earlier this month, Nimule Border Point authorities acknowledged that they received one testing machine that was yet to be installed.

Among other states where people have tested positive of the virus are Eastern Equatoria, Unity, and Warrap.

According to the head of the Information Committee at the national legislature, with such confirmed cases of the pandemic, the virus has already reached the grassroots.

Hon. Paul Yoane appealed to the new taskforce to embark on testing exercise in the states for the locals there to know their statuses.

“They shouldn’t limit the testing only to one State or in Juba, they should expand, take another machine to Bhar-el-Ghazal region, take another machine to Upper Nile and some accessible areas should be reached so that people are tested and the impact of this disease is known,” the legislator told Eye Radio on Thursday.

“My advice to the taskforce is, let them not concentrate on Juba only.”

On Wednesday, South Sudan confirmed an additional 134 coronavirus cases, raising the country’s tally to 481 with 6 recoveries and 6 deaths.

Total Page Visits: 27 - Today Page Visits: 27

Currently on air

09:30:00 - 13:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
FULL TEXT: Kiir’s 2020 SPLA Day Speech 1

FULL TEXT: Kiir’s 2020 SPLA Day Speech

Published Friday, May 15, 2020

Dr. Riek Machar and wife test positive for COVID-19 2

Dr. Riek Machar and wife test positive for COVID-19

Published Monday, May 18, 2020

Ateny blames latest clashes in Jonglei on absence of state governments 3

Ateny blames latest clashes in Jonglei on absence of state governments

Published Monday, May 18, 2020

South Sudan registers first Covid-19 death 4

South Sudan registers first Covid-19 death

Published Thursday, May 14, 2020

An angry Dr Elia blasts “news criminals” 5

An angry Dr Elia blasts “news criminals”

Published Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Extend Covid-19 testing to states – Parliament

Published 1 min ago

SSFA cancels football season

Published 36 mins ago

Taskforce members, politicians urged to test for Covid-19

Published 3 hours ago

Peacekeepers investigate intercommunal clashes in Jonglei

Published 3 hours ago

S. Sudan records 134 new cases of coronavirus

Published 7 hours ago

Striking doctors resume work

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st May 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.