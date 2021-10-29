Eye Radio, the most trusted source of news, information – survey

Eye Radio listeners have ranked the station as the most trusted source of news and information in the country, this is according to the 2021 South Sudan National Audience Survey report.

The survey named Radio Miraya the second, followed by Voice of America.

Eye Radio is the first independent radio in South Sudan.

It was initially called Sudan Radio Service, which kept South Sudanese educated and informed on major events – including the 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement, referendum, independence, and the current peace agreement implementation.

Launched yesterday, the 2021 South Sudan National Audience Survey report the 2021 South Sudan National Audience Survey report conducted by Forcier Consultancy based its survey on the number of respondents interviewed.

According to the survey, radio is the most common and most trusted media source for both health and security-related information.

Commenting on the report, the Chief Executive Officer of Eye Radio, Stephen Omiri, said:

“To our esteemed listeners in South Sudan and beyond, this week Forcier Consultancy released the 2021 national audience survey that was launched yesterday on Thursday and our listeners have ranked Eye Radio as the most trusted radio station in the country for news and information. We want to say thank you so much for this trust that you have placed on us. We also want to take this opportunity to thank all radio stations in the country for news and information. Listeners who follow us on Facebook, twitter and YouTube, your interactive engagement with us is really important, your feedback has really been helpful to us and we don’t want to take it for granted. We want to say thank you for this and for anyone, if you want to follow Eye Radio, listen to Eye Radio on all the platforms that we have. So we want to say thank you, we are really grateful and I want to be thankful to the listeners.”

Eye Radio went on the air in June 2010 and is now on 24 hours per day from its studios in Korok, Juba.

With the name change from SRS in August, 2012, Eye Radio has launched new programming initiatives, including a comprehensive morning and evening programs; “The Dawn” and “Sundown” as current affairs programs.

Eye Radio provides its listener with comprehensive news in English & Arabic, 5 times a day, and in one local language every day for 7 days – a week.

The station is the only source for live broadcast of important events such as peace talks, sports tournaments anywhere across the world through its latest technological gadgets.

Eye Radio is popular for broadcasting Live the CPA in Nairobi, and the negotiations of the Agreement on the Conflict in South Sudan from Addis Ababa.

It emphasizes the national, African and other international news, in addition to locally produced audio features, market reports, traffic, health and safety tips, local proverbs, interviews and call-ins.

Eye Radio has over time developed a stronger network across the country to provide reports from the states [grass-roots].”

Eye Radio produces detailed objective news and information, programs with content related to civic education, health, agriculture, and other important issues, as well as music, sports and entertainment.

The radio is fully run by South Sudanese managers and experienced journalists, whose goal is to provide objective news and information.

Eye Radio’s vision is to develop into a self-sustaining independent radio station, serving the whole of the Republic of South Sudan and surrounding territories.

It covered 73.4 percent male; 26.6 percent female with 92 percent literate and 8 percent illiterate.

Central Equatoria had the highest respondent state followed by Western Equatoria and Unity state the lowest.

In the sampled population, phone ownership was lowest in Upper Nile, Eastern Equatoria and Warrap.

Radio ownership was lowest in Unity, Jonglei, and Lakes states.

There is a stark difference in phone ownership by gender, men are far more likely than women to own phones.

This is also captured in the composition of the sample as a whole 73.4 percent male with 26.6 percent female.

Western Bahr and Western Equatoria are in the bottom in terms of both television access and in terms of internet access.

Its objective is to support radio partners to understand the value of their airtime and highlight any unrealized opportunities for deeper audience engagement.

The survey is also to present sufficient methodological detail on the National Audience Survey sample and design to allow for future replication of the study, if desired, and to allow for accurate interpretation of the National Audience Survey data and all derivative results.