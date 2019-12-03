Family demands justice for slain basketballer

The family of a basketball player who died after an alleged scuffle with members of the joint operation is calling for justice.

According to a family member, late Tarik Chol, who was a player with the National Engineer’s Basketball Club was reportedly beaten and later succumbed to the injuries.

The incident occurred on Saturday night, when a quarrel broke out between him and a motorcycle rider, which “resulted in the intervention of the night patrol”.

According to eyewitnesses, Tarik Chol was severely beaten by the security forces at De Space Bar and Lounge.

He was later rushed to hospital, where he died from a reported head injury.

Angelo Chol, a family member says, they have opened a criminal complaint against the joint operation force.

Tarik, who was 35 years old, left behind four children – three girls and a boy.

The family is now calling for those involved in their son’s death to face the law.

“As family, we would like to know who actually were the soldiers working in The Space Club involved that night,” Angelo told Eye Radio on Monday.

Efforts to get a response from the police spokesperson on the matter were not immediately fruitful as phone calls went unanswered.