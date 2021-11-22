Family of businessman detained in Yirol appeals for his release

A family in Lakes State has accused local authorities of arbitrarily detaining and torturing one of its members in Yirol.

Wilson Mayor says his brother in-law Peter Mabol Machar was kidnapped early this month by men in uniform in Nimule and taken to Marburzet police station in Yirol.

Mayor stated that Machar is a businessman at the border town in Nimule and had been there since 2013.

But on 1st November, 2021, Machar was allegedly kidnapped by security personnel on the alleged order of the state governor.

Mayor points out that as family members, they are worried about Machar’s health and safety.

“He was badly treated. He was brought out [from cell] and beaten sixty lashes. He does not have that capacity to sit down alone. He is just lying down in Maburzet. We the family members are worried because he is being beaten,” said Mayor.

“The constitution of South Sudan does not allow someone to be tortured. If you are a criminal or accused, you cannot be tortured because you have to be tried in a court of law.”

Mabol Machar’s arrest came amidst the ongoing crackdown on suspected criminals by Lakes’ governor Ring Tueny Mabor.

Asked whether Machar’s arrest had anything to do with the violence there, Mayor said his brother in-law is innocent.

When contacted on the matter, Lakes Information Minister, William Kirjok said he was unaware.

“That might be the security sector who may be aware about it. But the information has not come to my attention.”

