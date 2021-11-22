22nd November 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Family of businessman detained in Yirol appeals for his release

Family of businessman detained in Yirol appeals for his release

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 55 seconds ago

Yirol West

A family in Lakes State has accused local authorities of arbitrarily detaining and torturing one of its members in Yirol.

Wilson Mayor says his brother in-law Peter Mabol Machar was kidnapped early this month by men in uniform in Nimule and taken to Marburzet police station in Yirol.

Mayor stated that Machar is a businessman at the border town in Nimule and had been there since 2013.

But on 1st November, 2021, Machar was allegedly kidnapped by security personnel on the alleged order of the state governor.

Mayor points out that as family members, they are worried about Machar’s health and safety.

“He was badly treated. He was brought out [from cell] and beaten sixty lashes. He does not have that capacity to sit down alone. He is just lying down in Maburzet. We the family members are worried because he is being beaten,” said Mayor.

“The constitution of South Sudan does not allow someone to be tortured. If you are a criminal or accused, you cannot be tortured because you have to be tried in a court of law.”

Mabol Machar’s arrest came amidst the ongoing crackdown on suspected criminals by Lakes’ governor Ring Tueny Mabor.

Asked whether Machar’s arrest had anything to do with the violence there, Mayor said his brother in-law is innocent.

When contacted on the matter, Lakes Information Minister, William Kirjok said he was unaware.

“That might be the security sector who may be aware about it. But the information has not come to my attention.”

Currently on air

11:00:00 - 12:00:00

Covid-19 Special

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Corrupt gov’t officials will rebel if prosecuted – Ateny 1

Corrupt gov’t officials will rebel if prosecuted – Ateny

Published Monday, November 15, 2021

Netizens express mixed reactions to axing of Juba mayor 2

Netizens express mixed reactions to axing of Juba mayor

Published Friday, November 19, 2021

Gumbo-Sherkat women decry their men’s excessive drinking habits 3

Gumbo-Sherkat women decry their men’s excessive drinking habits

Published Monday, November 15, 2021

66 gov’t houses occupied by former officials-Elia 4

66 gov’t houses occupied by former officials-Elia

Published Saturday, November 20, 2021

NSS accused of beating 20 disabled people in forced eviction 5

NSS accused of beating 20 disabled people in forced eviction

Published Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Family of businessman detained in Yirol appeals for his release

Published 55 seconds ago

Governors’ forum kicks off in Juba with focus on peace

Published 15 mins ago

Hundreds of cattle stolen from Mayom County

Published 18 mins ago

Sudan army chief Abdel Burhan, PM Abdalla Hamdok sign power deal

Published 3 hours ago

Nine killed in two separate attacks in Bor Town

Published Sunday, November 21, 2021

66 gov’t houses occupied by former officials-Elia

Published Saturday, November 20, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd November 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.