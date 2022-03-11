11th March 2022
Family seeks justice for16-year-old boy murdered at SSFA President’s house

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 24 mins ago

brown gavel with a brass band on a blue background

A family is seeking justice after a teenage boy was brutally beaten to death in Juba this week as he attempted to take back home his sister eloped with a man.

Marial Manyang Arol death reportedly happened on the 8th of this month at the house of Augustino Maduot Parek, the President of South Sudan Football Association in Munuki area.

According to the brother, Dallbeny Manyang, the SSFA President, Maduot was not at home at the time of the crime.

“The problem occurred when one of our sister was in love by the family member of Maduot Parek. Initially General Maduot was not at home when the young boys went to bring their sister back home.

Manyang says, his late brother was among four siblings when they were caned with a stick by members who were present at that time.

16-year-old Arol succumbed to injuries after he was hit on his head with a boot allegedly causing internal bleeding.

“Unfortunately, they made resistance at home until all of them were injured. They were caned and this young boy lost his life because he was hit with heavy foot on his head and bled to death. He actually died on spot within the house.”

Dhallbeny didn’t mention the names of those involved in the boy’s murder.

When contacted by Eye Radio, Augustino Madut confirmed the accident,agreeing that the house belongs to him but he does not live in it, but his relatives.

Asked about those who killed the boy, Maduot said the individuals have been arrested and are in police custody.

Several calls to the police deputy spokesperson to comment on the matter went unanswered.

