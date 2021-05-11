Fangak appeals for humanitarian aid as floods engulf areas

The Commissioner of Fangak County in Jonglei state has appealed for urgent humanitarian assistance for people living in submerged areas.

Biel Boutros Biel says a heavy downpour last week caused the flooding that washed away the airstrip and left people without houses.

Boutrous Biel told Eye Radio on Tuesday that there is a fear man-made dykes on the Nile may be broken and the flooding may worsen.

“Floods have taken over most of the villages,” the commissioner said.

“When I arrived, the airstrip of Old Fangak town was taken over by floods. It is the only lifeline of the people living in Old Fangak town. All the neighboring villages are flooded and people are displaced,” Boutros Biel explained.

He said people there are in a critical situation, as those displaced to Old Fangak town are afraid of the situation worsening.

“If there is any mistake of leakage in the manmade dykes, the whole of Old Fangak town will be overrun by water within minutes,” he warned.

The Commissioner of Fangak County, Biel Boutros Biel assessing the airstrip after a heavy downpour on May 9, 2021 – credit | Fangak County

Commissioner Biel is now calling on the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management to help the people in dire need.

He says people in the area would suffer food shortages if food supplies are not delivered to them.

“We appeal to the humanitarian agencies to bring non-food items especially the ministry of Humanitarian affairs to urge all humanitarian agencies to treat the issue of Fangak with the urgency it deserves,” said Biel.

“We also appeal to the presidency to put attention to the people of Fangak who were in deep waters and we are in a situation where the people of Fangak have no food.”

He added that anybody with the heart of humanity should treat the call for assistance with urgency that the people of Fangak are in a critical situation.

“People have no hope in the next few days if nothing is done by our partners, by the government of the state, and by the government of South Sudan.”

The Commissioner of Fangak County, Biel Boutros Biel assessing the airstrip after a heavy downpour on May 9, 2021 – credit | Fangak County.

Last year, torrential rains and flash floods displaced thousands of people and destroyed several homes across South Sudan.

The most affected areas are in Jonglei, Pibor, Upper Nile, Unity, Western, and Eastern Equatoria states.

According to the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs last year, an estimated 800,000 people were affected by flooding with over 360,000 people displaced.