Farmers,cattle keepers clash in Lokiliri

An influx of herds of cattle in Lokiliri, Jubek State, has caused tension between farmers and herders in the area.

This is according to the traditional chief in the County, John Mogga Lino Pasquale.

He says armed cattle keepers are intimidating, beating and threatening the farmers.

Chief Mogga was speaking to Eye Radio from Arua Junction this morning.

He says the cattle came from Jonglei State.

“If you get cattle in your farm and you try to chase them, the owners will immediately clash with you, asking you why you are chasing the cattle. Sometimes the cattle die in the bush and if it happens to die near your garden it’s a real burden. The farmers will be arrested, beaten and threatened with guns by the cattle keepers until you admit you killed the animal so you do not die.”

In 2017, President Salva Kiir, issued a decree ordering cattle keepers to move all their livestock out of the Greater Equatoria region.

A committee was also set up to ensure that the animals were returned to their respective states.

However, the decree seems to have not been implemented due to unclear reasons.