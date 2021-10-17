Fashoda farmers fear famine after floods

Authorities in Fashoda County of Upper Nile State are reporting failure of agricultural production this year due to the floods.

Farm lands in the county have reportedly been submerged by the devastating floods causing famine concerns for the residents in the coming season.

According to the Commissioner of Fashoda County, insects and wild birds have eaten up the remaining yields since farmers could not supervise the farms due to the continuous flooding in the area.

Joseph Aban stated that several animals have reportedly died from the flood water as the grazing pasture is submerged in the deluge.

“The agricultural production has failed. We are expecting hunger crises this year. The water has submerged everywhere and there are insects too attacking the crops. The little sorghum that remained is now being eaten by birds”, Joseph Aban told Eye Radio from Fashoda over the weekend.

Annually, torrential rains caused havoc in several parts of the country, including Jonglei, Lakes, parts of Central and Western Equatoria states.

According to the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs or UNOCHA, an estimated 600,000 people have been affected by flooding in six states since May – with Jonglei and Unity the most affected.

South Sudan, is facing its worst ever hunger crisis with 7.2 million people, including millions of children, on the brink of or in famine, according to Save the Children.

This, it says is due to ongoing violence, high food prices, climatic shocks, and barriers to humanitarian access across the country.

