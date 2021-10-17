17th October 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | National News | News | States   |   Fashoda farmers fear famine after floods

Fashoda farmers fear famine after floods

Author: William Ronyo | Published: 4 hours ago

Children take porridge their mother prepared with the food she received at a World Food Programme (WFP) distribution site in Pibor, South Sudan. Photo credit: WFP

Authorities in Fashoda County of Upper Nile State are reporting failure of agricultural production this year due to the floods.

Farm lands in the county have reportedly been submerged by the devastating floods causing famine concerns for the residents in the coming season.

According to the Commissioner of Fashoda County, insects and wild birds have eaten up the remaining yields since farmers could not supervise the farms due to the continuous flooding in the area.

Joseph Aban stated that several animals have reportedly died from the flood water as the grazing pasture is submerged in the deluge.

“The agricultural production has failed. We are expecting hunger crises this year. The water has submerged everywhere and there are insects too attacking the crops. The little sorghum that remained is now being eaten by birds”, Joseph Aban told Eye Radio from Fashoda over the weekend.

Annually, torrential rains caused havoc in several parts of the country, including Jonglei, Lakes, parts of Central and Western Equatoria states.

According to the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs or UNOCHA, an estimated 600,000 people have been affected by flooding in six states since May – with Jonglei and Unity the most affected.

South Sudan, is facing its worst ever hunger crisis with 7.2 million people, including millions of children, on the brink of or in famine, according to Save the Children.

This, it says is due to ongoing violence, high food prices, climatic shocks, and barriers to humanitarian access across the country.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 17:00:00

Weekend Sports Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Juba gives billion-dollar contracts to blacklisted businessmen – report 1

Juba gives billion-dollar contracts to blacklisted businessmen – report

Published Friday, October 15, 2021

Rage at cabinet for giving diplomats $100 million amidst pay delays 2

Rage at cabinet for giving diplomats $100 million amidst pay delays

Published Monday, October 11, 2021

WES minister escapes death by a whisker 3

WES minister escapes death by a whisker

Published Wednesday, October 13, 2021

NCP, SPLM to team up for 2023 elections 4

NCP, SPLM to team up for 2023 elections

Published Thursday, October 14, 2021

Peace forces to pass out by first week of November 5

Peace forces to pass out by first week of November

Published Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Wau Commissioner spends 24 hours inside IO detention facility

Published 45 mins ago

Fashoda farmers fear famine after floods

Published 4 hours ago

Cabinet push for unified human resources policy for oil workers

Published 15 hours ago

Secondary school 2020 /2021 results: Girls outclass boys

Published Saturday, October 16, 2021

Juba gives billion-dollar contracts to blacklisted businessmen – report

Published Friday, October 15, 2021

Kiir fires Nilepet boss

Published Friday, October 15, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th October 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.