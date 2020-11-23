23rd November 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Featured | Health | News   |   Father Beppino Puttinato passes on at 88

Father Beppino Puttinato passes on at 88

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

Father Beppino Puttinato among schoolchildren in Khartoum in the past | Credit | Courtesy

Father Beppino Puttinato, a renowned Italian priest, who is said to be responsible for educating several South Sudanese students in Khartoum during the civil war has died.

He passed on on Sunday in Verona town of Italy at the age of 88. The priest died of coronavirus.

Father Beppino began his teaching career at Comboni schools in Sudan in 1959.

He is the founder of the Comboni College -Khartoum student fund, which supported thousands of underprivileged South Sudanese and Nuba students to enrol in schools.

As the principal of the Comboni College, the priest taught the English language, history and religion.

He later founded the university college in Khartoum.

The school was affiliated with Cambridge and Oxford colleges in England and students would receive diplomas from those institutions as well upon graduation.

Father Beppino recently contracted the coronavirus while in Italy.

“he was a benefactor and father figure to most of us CCK students especially those students from South Sudan, the Nuba mountain and the Blue Nile,” Ladu Sawala, one of his students, told Eye Radio on Monday.

The Comboni College-Khartoum has announced that the funeral mass will take place at the Cathedral of Khartoum on Tuesday 24 November at 4:30 pm.

Another event will take place on the same day at the Comboni Chapel, Holy Family Chapel-Secondary School Courtyard.

The funeral services in Italy will be streamed online on Tuesday 24 at 9:30 AM –Sudanese Time –through the Casa Madre di Verona YouTube Channel.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Peace for Development

Listen Live
Popular Stories
IGAD pushes for ‘release’ of Dr Machar 1

IGAD pushes for ‘release’ of Dr Machar

Published Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Machar to bear consequences of imposing Olony – Kiir 2

Machar to bear consequences of imposing Olony – Kiir

Published Friday, November 20, 2020

Dr Machar is free – Makuei 3

Dr Machar is free – Makuei

Published Thursday, November 19, 2020

Armed residents and bandits exchange gunfire in Juba 4

Armed residents and bandits exchange gunfire in Juba

Published Monday, November 16, 2020

Residents accuse Juba authorities of selling their plots to army generals 5

Residents accuse Juba authorities of selling their plots to army generals

Published Thursday, November 19, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

S Sudan told to clear all landmines by 2026

Published 4 hours ago

Dismissed varsity students receive threat messages over lawsuit

Published 4 hours ago

Father Beppino Puttinato passes on at 88

Published 4 hours ago

AU asked to push for establishment of accountability mechanisms in S Sudan

Published 4 hours ago

FIFA committee finds Ahmad Ahmad guilty

Published 5 hours ago

Report names S Sudan as worst country to be a girl

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd November 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.