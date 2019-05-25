25th May 2019
Father Stephen Nyondo positive about re-building social fabric

Author: Joakino Francis | Published: 10 hours ago

Bishop Stephen Nyodho second from left [Photo|courtesy]

The new Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Malakal has vowed to reunite people of the Central Upper Nile.

The political violence, which started in Juba in 2013, escalated to the rest of the country – with people losing lives, homes and livelihoods.

It is said to have caused division among the residents of Malakal – a multi-diverse town – which is home to mainly Shilluk, Nuer and Dinka.

Father Stephen Nyodho Ador told Eye Radio he believes that he will rebuild the social fabric which has been destroyed by the conflict.

The 43-year-old church leader was speaking to Eye Radio in an exclusive interview.

“I know people are divided, the social fabric has been destroyed but the will of God is more greater than anything. I believe and pray that people of South Sudan, people of the diocese of Malakal who are also divided will make it throw this challenges which have been created by the devil.”

He said that the people of South Sudan will one day come together as one and rebuild the country, rebuild thier lives and live together as one in harmony.

