FIFA retains 6 South Sudanese referees

FIFA has retained six South Sudanese referees on the list of international referees.

South Sudan Football Association last year nominated a number of names for accreditation as international referees but according to an email from the world soccer governing body to SSFA, FIFA no new names were added to the already six referees.

Among those retained are Malong Ring Akech and James Alier Michael as the only two center referee.

Deniya Gasim Madir, Olibo George Primato, Henry Duwuki Report and Dau Daniel Dau where retained as assistant referees.

According to the letter, SSFA’ referees committee had submitted four (4) new names to be confirmed as center referees and four for assistant referees.

The committee had also submitted a single name for the female referee’s slot.

No reason was given as to why FIFA failed to accredit the nominated referees from South Sudan.