Fighting over stolen memory card leaves 175 injured in Juba’s UN camp

Three-day fighting amongst IDPs allegedly over a stolen memory card has left 175 wounded at the Protection of Civilians site located at the UN House in Juba, a church leader has said.

Speaking to Eye Radio on phone this morning, Reverend Jacob Kunyuat Jany said the fighting started last Friday and continued to this morning [Sunday].

According to the church leader who lives in the PoC, the fighting erupted after a memory card belonging to a lady went missing at a mobile-phone charging place.

“It was on the date 5 of this month when a lady took her phone for charging where the memory card went missing or taken, so it’s got lost somewhere, that was the actual cause and it was settled the same day,” Rev. Jacob said.

“The following day, the case was regenerated again by some young boys, so it went on and on until other people who were not part of what was going on gradually become part of what is happening in the PoC.”

Rev. Jacob said the three-day fighting has left two people in a critical condition, but with no deaths.

“On the 5th, on the first day, 40 people were injured with 2 in serious conditions and were managed by ABMC health workers,” Rev. Jacob said.

“On the second day [Saturday] about 120 people were wounded, and today [Sunday] about 15 people got injured.”

He said the IDPs used crude weapons such as knives, pangas, and other sharp objects to harm themselves.

The IDPs reportedly divided themselves into two groups of Western and Eastern Upper Nile.

The fighting then turned communal with those from greater Akobo, Nasir, Fangak, and greater Bentiu attacking each other.

“People [IDPs] have divided themselves into two groups – the Eastern and Western Upper Nile, especially the part of Jonglei and Upper Nile against Unity State, so it went on for the last three days until today [Sunday],” the church leader said.

The UN Mission is yet to issue a statement on the incident.

As of 7 May 2020, a total of 29,658 civilians are seeking safety in the Protection of Civilians sites located on UNMISS bases in Juba UN House.

