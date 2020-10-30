Finance minister airlifted to Nairobi after collapsing in a meeting

The government has confirmed the evacuation of the minister of finance to Nairobi, Kenya, after collapsing in a meeting on Thursday.
Minister Athian Diing Athian reportedly developed stomach complications and experienced some nausea before being airlifted to Kenya.
The government’s spokesperson, Michael Makuei confirmed the news to Eye Radio this morning.
“I am not a medical doctor but what I know is he was evacuated because he suddenly fainted,” he said.
He said it is not yet clear what the minister suffered from.
Athian replaced Salvatore Garang who was sacked together with the acting NRA Commissioner-General Erjok Bullen Geu and Nilepet boss Dr. Chol Deng two days ago.
The reasons for the dismissals were not mentioned. However, the country is undergoing an economic meltdown.
Published 1 min ago
Published 59 mins ago
Published 1 hour ago
Published 10 hours ago
Published 10 hours ago
Published 12 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.