30th October 2020
Finance minister airlifted to Nairobi after collapsing in a meeting

Finance minister airlifted to Nairobi after collapsing in a meeting

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 1 min ago

Diing Athian Athian takes oath of office on Friday, September 18, 2020: | Credit | Office of the President

The government has confirmed the evacuation of the minister of finance to Nairobi, Kenya, after collapsing in a meeting on Thursday.

Minister Athian Diing Athian reportedly developed stomach complications and experienced some nausea before being airlifted to Kenya.

The government’s spokesperson, Michael Makuei confirmed the news to Eye Radio this morning.

“I am not a medical doctor but what I know is he was evacuated because he suddenly fainted,” he said.

He said it is not yet clear what the minister suffered from.

Athian replaced Salvatore Garang who was sacked  together with the acting NRA Commissioner-General Erjok Bullen Geu and Nilepet boss Dr. Chol Deng two days ago.

The reasons for the dismissals were not mentioned. However, the country is undergoing an economic meltdown.

