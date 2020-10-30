Finance minister airlifted to Nairobi after collapsing in a meeting

The government has confirmed the evacuation of the minister of finance to Nairobi, Kenya, after collapsing in a meeting on Thursday.

Minister Athian Diing Athian reportedly developed stomach complications and experienced some nausea before being airlifted to Kenya.

The government’s spokesperson, Michael Makuei confirmed the news to Eye Radio this morning.

“I am not a medical doctor but what I know is he was evacuated because he suddenly fainted,” he said.

He said it is not yet clear what the minister suffered from.

Athian replaced Salvatore Garang who was sacked together with the acting NRA Commissioner-General Erjok Bullen Geu and Nilepet boss Dr. Chol Deng two days ago.

The reasons for the dismissals were not mentioned. However, the country is undergoing an economic meltdown.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter